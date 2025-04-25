Huddersfield Giants welcome back host of players as tide turns despite fresh blows

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS are set to have five players back from injury for their crunch clash with fellow strugglers Castleford Tigers tomorrow (Saturday).

Head coach Luke Robinson has confirmed that Adam Swift, Zac Woolford, Matty English and Kieran Rush are all ready to play after being named in his 21-man squad.

Leroy Cudjoe is also fit to return after a neck issue saw him relegated to 18th man for Good Friday’s defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

It gives Robinson rare cause for positivity in an injury-plagued season despite blows last week to Liam Sutcliffe and Aidan McGowan.

Even Sutcliffe’s injury is not as bad as initally believed, as Robinson explained: “It’s good news, if you can say that.

“His groin was in extreme pain with bruising all over. Our first thought was he’d be out for a very long time but the specialist says it might be solvable without an operation.

“He’ll still be missing a minimum eight weeks, but it might not be as bad as first thought.”

McGowan has been ruled out for four weeks with a foot injury suffered in the same Leeds game, but the losses are outweighed by the gains as Huddersfield seek a first Super League win of the season at the ninth time of asking.

“Zac has made really good progress so he’s earlier than expected,” added Robinson.

“We’ve been careful with Matty as he’s been injured since pre-season, but he’s at the stage now that when he comes back should stay back.

“Rush is a big bonus for us as he can play multiple positions but he’s a spine member and we’ve really struggled in that department.

“Swift looks good, and Leroy’s neck has cleared up so we’ve troops back on board.

“It doesn’t meant they are 100 percent – a few haven’t played for a long time and there will be some ring rust – but we’ve got some experience and quality back in the side which helps.”