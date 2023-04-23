Huddersfield’s Jake Connor not bothered by Hull FC reception as he faces old Super League side for first time

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS star Jake Connor isn’t “bothered” by the reception he will get at Hull FC this afternoon.

The maverick playmaker made the off-season move from the Black and Whites to the John Smith’s Stadium and will be facing his old team for the first time since that move.

The fixture, played at the MKM Stadium, will likely see Connor line up in the halves – a position he didn’t play too often at Hull.

“I don’t know if I’m bothered what (reception) I get, there’s probably a few boos here and there and maybe a cheer but we’ll see on the day,” Connor told BBC Radio Leeds.

“I’ll probably try and bother them more them more than they bother me this time!

“Course it’s a big game, if you look at the league table they’re not where they want to be but they’re still challenging teams.

“Scorelines don’t always tell the tale of the game. We’ve done our preview and we know what they can do if we let them.”

Connor also explained just how excited he was to face his old side.

“Yeah it’s exciting, when I was injured I didn’t think I’d make it because I didn’t know how long it was going to be,” Connor continued.

“I’m here now and I can’t wait, even to see some old faces as well.”