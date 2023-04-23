Sunday’s Super League: Hull FC shock Huddersfield, Wakefield lose again and Salford and Catalans play out thriller

THERE were three Super League games that went on this afternoon as the battle for the play-offs and to avoid relegation continued to heat up.

Salford Red Devils 16-14 Catalans Dragons

It was nip-and-tuck in the early exchanges with the Red Devils grabbing the first points of the game when King Vuniyayawa slid over next to the posts. Marc Sneyd converted for a 6-0 lead before the Salford halfback added a penalty for a high tackle.

Some stern Salford defence kept Catalans at bay, but Tom Johnstone was able to find a flying customary finish just before the half-hour mark. Adam Keighran couldn’t convert, however, as the Red Devils still led 8-4.

The Red Devils hit a bitter blow just before half-time when Joe Burgess streaked 80 metres for a scintillating score with Sneyd’s conversion making it 14-4 at the break.

The Dragons came out for the second-half with the words of head coach Steve McNamara still ringing in their eyes as Paul Seguier pounced on a neat grubber kick after Sneyd had registered another penalty. Keighran converted as Salford led 16-10.

Salford managed to keep out their French opponents on a number of occasions, but Keighran’s last-gasp four-pointer set up a grandstand conversion. The Australian, however, sent his conversion wide as the Red Devils held on for a 16-14 win.

Hull FC 20-14 Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield got the first points of the game when Jake Connor – against his former side – slotted over a penalty for a 2-0 lead.

However, Hull responded in great fashion, Liam Sutcliffe going over following a great Josh Griffin break. Jake Clifford converted to send the Black and Whites 6-2 up.

Chris McQueen replied for the Giants around the midway point in the first-half, slipping through a gap. Connor’s conversion re-established Huddersfield’s two-point lead at 8-6.

Clifford himself added a penalty to level the scores at 8-8 at the break.

Hull looked a different team to the one that went down to Leeds last weekend and they had their third score of the afternoon when Chris Satae forced his way over to send the Black and Whites into the lead. Clifford converted to make it 14-8.

Despite good chances, the Giants couldn’t force their way over and Sutcliffe grabbed his second for FC on 55 minutes. Clifford’s conversion now extended Hull’s lead to 20-8 with just over a quarter of the game remaining.

Esan Marsters did grab one back for Huddersfield with five minutes to go as Connor’s conversion put the visitors just one try behind at 20-14.

But Hull held on for a priceless two points.

Wigan Warriors 22-6 Wakefield Trinity

Wigan began the brighter of the two sides, Liam Marshall opening the scoring on seven minutes as Harry Smith converted from the touchline for a 6-0 lead.

That lead was doubled when Abbas Miski stepped round two defenders to dot down with Smith again converting to make it 12-0.

Things got worse for Wakefield when Ethan Havard glided under the posts on the half-hour as Smith knocked the conversion over for an 18-0 lead at half-time.

However, whatever Trinity boss Mark Applegarth said at half-time certainly worked as, following a Willie Isa sinbin, Wakefield had a try on the hour when Jay Pitts forced his way over. Mason Lino converted to reduce the deficit to 12 at 18-6.

Any hopes of an unlikely comeback were quashed when Bevan French slid over with 12 minutes to go as Smith missed his conversion of the afternoon.

Neither Wigan nor Wakefield scored anymore points as the Warriors ran out comfortable 22-6 winners.