Willie Peters aiming to make Hull KR “a top four” Super League club as he gives verdict on Corey Hall

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters is aiming to make Hull KR “a top four” Super League club following a 12-7 win over Castleford Tigers.

It was Rovers’ fifth win in a row after starting the 2023 Super League season like a house on fire and a result that took the East Yorkshire club into joint second in the table.

For Peters, the ambition to establish KR as a side competing for silverware is there for all to see.

“I always said after round ten, you see trends in teams and individuals,” Peters said.

“Around this point that you see that, but now for us we have a style we want to play and I thought we played it in the second-half.

“We want to be a top four club, because we are in the top four now doesn’t mean we will be there at the end of the year but you need to do it again and again, year on year.

“We’ve got a style and a way we want to play rugby league and we believe it works for us.”

Following the gritty 12-7 win, Peters was quick to hail new signing Corey Hall who yet again shone for Rovers in the centres, just a fortnight after making the move from Wakefield Trinity.

With Hall in the centre, it meant captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall moved to wing, but the veteran Australian had no qualms about doing so.

“Corey was outstanding again, any time he gets the ball he is lively,” Peters continued.

“He is going to be a player of the future but he was great out there

“I spoke to Skidz (Kenny-Dowall) and asked him if he was happy to play wing and he said that was fine.

“Shaun played the majority of his NRL on the wing and came over here and has played mainly in the centres, whilst Corey hasn’t played much wing.”