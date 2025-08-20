Hull FC agree extended deal with playmaker

CADE CUST has hailed Hull FC coach John Cartwright for getting the best out of him after signing a two-year contract extension.

The Australian playmaker joined Hull ahead of this season on a two-year deal following unconvincing spells with Super League rivals Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils.

But Cust has proven his value to the Black and Whites, making 23 appearances across the halfback and hooker roles and scoring seven tries – the most in a season yet in the 26-year-old’s career.

And he has been rewarded with an extension to stay at the MKM Stadium until the end of the 2028 season.

“It’s awesome to be able to commit to the club for another two years,” said Cust, who began his career with Manly Sea Eagles when Cartwright was an assistant coach at the NRL side.

“I was already contracted until the end of 2026 but I’m stoked that the club wanted me to stay beyond that.

“Everything around the club feels great at the minute. We’re making good progress both on and off the field and I’m really privileged to have the chance to represent this club on its mission to get back to a really strong position.

“Working under Carty again has been so good for me. It’s freed my game up massively and I feel like I’m back to playing some of my best footy, but I also feel like I’ve still got plenty more to give.”

Hull’s director of rugby, Gareth Ellis, said: “Cade has been an excellent addition to the club in 2025 and we are delighted to have secured his services until the end of 2028.

“Not only has he been strong in his on-field performances, but he is a great character to have in the group.

“Having worked under Carty previously in his career, there is that understanding there between player and coach which allows Cade to play his best brand of football, and I strongly believe there is still more to come from him.”