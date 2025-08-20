‘Future of our club’: Toulouse Olympique retain highly-rated talent

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have tied down rising star Roméo Tropis on a deal until the end of 2027.

The 20-year-old centre progressed from their reserves team to make his first-team debut in March, the first of eight Championship appearances so far this season.

“Romeo is the revelation of this season,” said Toulouse head coach Sylvain Houles.

“He shone in junior, in reserve and already with the pros.

“He is an outstanding athlete, a hard worker who only asks to progress, and an excellent person. This is the future of our club.”

Tropis’ extension follows the retention of Paul Marcon and James Roumanos last week as Toulouse prepare for what they hope will be a Super League return in 2026.