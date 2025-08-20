Huddersfield Giants bring back former halfback on loan

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have re-signed halfback Oliver Russell on loan for the remainder of the season.

Russell played 102 times for first club Huddersfield before leaving at the end of last year for a four-year deal at Wakefield Trinity.

But he hasn’t featured for Wakefield since suffering a hand injury in April, most recently appearing twice on loan for Salford Red Devils.

The 27-year-old is now back at Huddersfield on a short-term deal, boosting Luke Robinson’s side after Matt Frawley – himself on loan from Leeds Rhinos – suffered a potentially season-ending ankle injury in last Sunday’s defeat at St Helens.

Fellow halfbacks Adam Clune (hamstring) and Tui Lolohea (quad) have also been ruled out of action for the rest of the year.

Giants director of rugby Andy Kelly said: “We’re pleased that Olly Russell has returned to the club and that the loan has been facilitated so quickly.

“I want to give credit to (club owner) Ken Davy for supporting the move and allowing us to bring a quality player to strengthen the team with the intention of finishing the season as positively as we possibly can.”

Russell, who registered five tries, 203 goals and five field-goals in his first Huddersfield spell, said: “I’m really excited to be back and seeing some familiar faces.

“It’s what I need for me, to be finishing the season playing rugby, and it’s best for both clubs too.”

His second debut could come this Sunday when Huddersfield host Warrington Wolves.