Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks claims Castleford Tigers have asked for Salford Red Devils fixture to be postponed

SKY SPORTS reporter Jenna Brooks has claimed that Castleford Tigers have asked for their Salford Red Devils fixture to be postponed tomorrow night.

Brooks said: “Players and staff have still not been paid but they have said that funds should hit accounts tomorrow. Players haven’t trained this week.

“Castleford asked for the game to be postponed due to ticket sales but the game will continue to go ahead.”

All Out Rugby League this afternoon reported that the Tigers had proposed to the governing body that the fixture should be postponed and rearranged once the Salford saga is over.

The publication also reported that the Tigers felt that a postponement would be the “best solution for all parties” with the Red Devils not yet knowing whether they can field a full squad and, as such, ticket sales from both clubs are said to be suffering.

However, in response to the article, McGuire, who is in first full season as a permanent head coach with Castleford, took to X to refute the claims, posting: “No we haven’t.”