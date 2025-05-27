Hull FC boss John Cartwright confirms loan move for centre

HULL FC head coach John Cartwright has confirmed centre Ryan Westerman will be heading out on loan to Championship side Hunslet.

Westerman has only made one senior appearance for the Black and Whites with that coming in the final game of the 2024 Super League season against Catalans Dragons.

Since then, the teenager has played in the FC reserves, starring for the second-string side in the 38-30 win over Leigh Leopards at the weekend.

Now Cartwright has confirmed that he will gaining more experience with Hunslet in the immediate future.

“He’s back playing. He’s going to do a loan deal with Hunslet moving forward. I just think it’s the best thing for him,” Cartwright told BBC Radio Humberside.

“With the way the reserves competition works, it’s really tough on the players playing only every single week, so if we can get loan deals for those players and it’s advantageous for us and advantageous for them, we’ll keep searching for those opportunities.

“It’s a two week minimum loan but we can call him at any time. He played pretty well (against Leigh). It was a tough game as it wasn’t played on Leigh’s main pitch, and it wasn’t the best conditions.

“There wasn’t a lot of atmosphere there, but he looked dangerous with the ball. He’s still got a lot of work to do with his defence, but he showed some good signs.”