Hull KR boss Willie Peters makes case for Joe Burgess England call-up

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has made the case for Joe Burgess to receive an England call-up at the end of the season to take on Australia in the Ashes Test Series.

England will go up against their antipodean foes in three tests in October and November in a highly-anticipated series, and, of course there is much talk about which players will make Shaun Wane’s squad.

The wing spot is particularly competitive, but potential shoo-in in Warrington Wolves’ Matty Ashton has been ruled out for the entire season and Ashes Series, paving the way for others to stake their claim.

One such man is Burgess, who has been in tremendous form for Rovers in 2025, epitomised with his incredible try in the 31-18 win over Warrington last weekend.

And Rovers boss Peters has backed Burgess to continue his good displays.

“Those Ashes games at the end of the year, it’s going to be a really good series,” Peters said.

“Both teams are strong and it might come down to moments and it might be a moment where a winger needs to score a try and stay infield which Joe can do.

“For Joe, we have got some big games coming up and I’m sure Shaun Wane will be looking at the game against St Helens this week and then the Challenge Cup Final the week after.

“It’s important that Joe maintains what he is doing at the moment but what we value within his game are those things that don’t involve talent.

“It’s about competing and working hard for your teammates and he happens to be popping up all over the field and we love him for that.

“It would be good for others to see what he does off the ball and what he does to cover his teammates.”