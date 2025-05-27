Wakefield Trinity hand new deal to veteran Jay Pitts

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have handed a new two-year deal to Jay Pitts.

The 35-year old will conclude his career with the club and bring the curtain down on an impressive career that has seen that talented player reach over 400 career games.

The deal will run until the end of the 2027 season and see Pitts play in his 20th professional season.

When Pitts eventually hangs up the boots he has already agreed to join the Trinity youth setup as a coach, keeping him within the game and allowing him to impart his knowledge to the next generation of Wakefield players.

Pitts made his first-team debut in 2008 coming off the bench against Wigan Warriors and going on to make 22 appearances in his first stint for the club. He found his way back to Wakefield in 2020 after stops at Leeds, Hull FC, Bradford and London.

Trinity’s recent 72-10 win over Salford Red Devils brought up Pitts’ 150th appearance for Wakefield.

Trinity head coach Daryl Powell said: “It’s a great piece of business by the club to retain Jay Pitts. His value to the team and the club is massive, on the field his work rate and ability to play the game as a 13 is invaluable to the team.

“Both on and off the field his leadership is outstanding, he sets high standards for others to follow and this consistency has been superb. I am really looking forward to continuing to work with Jay to help us achieve special things at Wakefield Trinity.”

Recruitment Manager Ste Mills said: “We are delighted that we have been able to retain Jay, he’s been a very important cog in our culture off field as well as a very important part in our playing style on field.

“It was a no-brainer to offer him a new deal as everyone can see what he’s doing for us on the field. He is a real pillar of our organisation.”