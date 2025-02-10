Hull FC confirm immediate release of prop ahead of Super League move

HULL FC have confirmed the immediate release of Nick Staveley, ahead of an impending move to Castleford Tigers.

The Black and Whites just released the news this afternoon, following League Express‘ revelation yesterday that Staveley would be moving to Castleford on a trial basis.

Hull, in a statement said: “The 21-year old back-rower, who has made eight appearances for the club since his debut in 2023, has been released from the remainder of his contract to pursue opportunities elsewhere in the game.”

Staveley has failed to nail down a first-team spot since returning from an ACL injury which kept him out of the entirety of the 2024 Super League season.