Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith explains move for Warrington Wolves man

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has explained the decision to snap up Warrington Wolves winger Matty Russell on a short-term loan deal.

Russell has scored 151 tries in 212 career games and was identified by Smith as someone to bolster Leeds’ wing options with David Fusitu’a and Riley Lumb both sidelined by injury.

The 30-year-old started his career with Wigan Warriors and has also played at Hull FC, Toronto Wolfpack, Toulouse Olympique and Leigh Leopards in Super League.

For Smith, it’s a case of it being a necessity to bring in more blood.

“We’ve been keeping an eye on players that may be available. We did make the commitment early in the piece to progress with young players,” Smith said.

“However, with those injured we felt it was necessary to explore the market for an experienced player that could make an impact.

“Matty is an experienced player that has always been a handful coming out of back field with the ball. He is a good finisher and is motivated to do really well for us.

“He’s fit in really well and he seems to have been here longer than just a week.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast