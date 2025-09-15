The English-born daughter of ex-Super League stalwart playing in Australia

Amy Bird, daughter of Super League stalwart Deon, switched codes to play women’s rugby league in Australia and hasn’t looked back since.

THE apple certainly doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Bird household with exciting upcoming women’s star Amy Bird following in the footsteps of her famous father Deon – a legend in Super League having played with Paris St Germain, Widnes, Wakefield, Gateshead, Castleford RLFC and Hull FC.

Not a bad pedigree to have considering Bird senior played in over 240 first grade games in a career that saw him cross for 86 tries.

But it’s his 22-year-old daughter Amy who is now keeping that famous name alive as she plays with the Aspley Devils RLFC in Brisbane.

Whilst the gun fullback’s resume is quite impressive having switched codes from rugby union in 2022, Bird is on the cusp of bigger and better things as she continues to tick off boxes aiming towards that elusive NRLW contract that sits high on her agenda.

The goalkicking custodians’ journey into rugby league has been nothing short of inspiring.

After starting out in rugby 7s with the Tai Whanake Academy in 2020/21 and dabbling in touch football, her journey from union to league has been a revelation.

However, things might not have gone to plan if she had pursued her first sport with the round ball in soccer.

“I started playing sport at a young age and took up soccer and athletics, but as I got older, I wanted to challenge myself more and found that rugby suited me better because I like the aggression,” she told Rugby League World.

“I am very competitive, so when the opportunity came up to switch codes to rugby league, I knew the physical demands would be tough on my body, but I realised that rugby league was my calling.”

A representative for Australia Universities, Queensland Universities, and Brisbane Poinsettias in 2025, Bird’s resume is quite remarkable.

Named Rugby League Brisbane Women’s Rep Player of the Year in 2024, Bird has also represented Queensland and the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Harvey Norman inaugural Women’s U19s side.

A proud Wakka Wakka woman, Amy traced her indigenous heritage back to her grandfather who was born in Cherbourg, a small indigenous community located 250km Northwest of Brisbane.

“That part of my bloodline is something I am passionate about.

“I am trying to immerse myself within the indigenous culture and want to learn more about the Wakka Wakka Tribe.

“I am so embedded in the story that my goal of representing the Women’s Indigenous All-Stars team is something that I am desperate to attain.

“I not only want to make my parents proud if I was selected for that team, but I would also be making my grandfather proud.”

In a strange twist of fate, Bird’s father Deon was her coach at Redcliffe and now is her coach at the Aspley Devils, something the effervescent fullback loves.

“Dad is a wealth of knowledge and having his experience from his playing days is something I feed off.

“Having three daughters of his own, he is used to how girls operate emotionally and he is so laid back that if you are having a bad game, he is only too happy to lift you up.

“The girls love having him around because not only is he passionate about women’s rugby league, but he’s just a humble human being.”

The women’s game has certainly been elevated within Australia and Bird believes the best is yet to come with a plethora of players now running around in the Queensland club competition.

“We have girls playing from all walks of life.

“From mums to teens to seasoned veterans, rugby league is diverse and inclusive of all shapes and sizes and races; nobody is left behind.

“I think people realise now that women’s rugby league is here to stay after a somewhat slow introduction, the buzz is louder now for everyone to enjoy and show that girls can also turn on the skills.”

Whilst Bird continues to ply her trade with the Aspley Devils, her inclusion into the “yet to be confirmed” Australian women’s university side, is another feather in the young gun’s cap.

“The Australian universities side has been picked and I have been selected, however we are just awaiting the news of who we are playing and when.

“When I found out I was in the Aussie team, I couldn’t speak, I thought how good is this!?

“Pulling on that Queensland Maroons jersey was also a defining moment for me, you grow ten foot tall and become bulletproof.

“I just want to keep aiming for the top like any other aspiring girl.”

Bird’s talents don’t just lie on the rugby league field. The university student who is studying for a teaching degree, is also a budding indigenous artist.

“Indigenous art fascinates me no end. I painted Dolphins NRL player Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow’s boots for him for Indigenous round last year. To be able to see my artwork running around in the NRL was surreal.

“I have also had my work commissioned at my school, another proud moment in keeping my culture alive.”

A dual citizen having been born in Pontefract in England, Bird has not closed the door to following in her father’s footsteps of playing in Super League.

“Having that dual citizenship is a great asset and if things didn’t work out for me in Australia, who knows, I might just follow dad’s lead and head over to England.

“The women’s game in England is fast and exciting, something that interests me.”

But for the time being Bird is focused on her Devils side as they are now finals bound.

“It’s like the old saying: you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it. If you think you want to have a go at pulling on the boots, then just go for it.

“Just look at my journey, I switched codes and hit the ground running, there’s absolutely nothing stopping you in creating your own destiny.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 512 (September 2025)