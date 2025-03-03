Hull FC eye up St Helens back-rower Joe Batchelor

HULL FC are eyeing up a move for St Helens back-rower Joe Batchelor, League Express understands.

The 30-year-old is off contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season and the Black and Whites are on the hunt for a new back-rower following Jordan Lane’s impending move to Castleford Tigers for 2026.

Since joining the Merseyside club ahead of the 2019 Super League season, Batchelor has gone on to make 87 appearances in the Red Vee, scoring 21 tries.

It was an unconventional rise for the 30-year-old, with Batchelor starting his career as an academy player for the Sheffield Eagles before having spells at Coventry Bears and York Knights.

It was at York where the second-rower first attracted Super League giants St Helens, with a debut in April 2019 laying the platform for Batchelor to become a regular name on the Saints’ teamsheet.

Wind the clock forward five years and the back-rower now has two Super League Grand Final titles, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge to his name.