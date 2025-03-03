Liam Watts’ new club confirmed following Castleford Tigers exit

HULL FC have announced the signing of Liam Watts until the end of the 2025 season.

The prop returns to the Black and Whites on a short-term deal after a seven-year absence from the MKM Stadium.

The 34-year old, who is one of the competition’s most experienced forwards with over 375 career appearances under his belt, returns to the club with whom he was a back-to-back Challenge Cup winner in 2016 and 2017.

Watts made 152 appearances for the Airlie Birds between 2012 and 2018 as well as 148 for Castleford Tigers after exiting the club last week.

Watts joined both Liam Knight and Sam Eseh in bolstering John Cartwright’s ranks of forwards – both of whom have joined on short-term and loan deals respectively in recent days.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Watts said: “I’m incredibly excited to be back at Hull FC for the rest of the season – a club I hold close to my heart and I cannot wait to pull on the Black & White jersey once again and run out in front of the Faithful.

“It’s clear to see that the club is at the start of an exciting new project, and I’m looking forward to playing a role in that over the coming months.

“I’m hoping to join that group of experienced lads; the likes of Aidan Sezer, Jordan Rapana, Zak Hardaker and John Asiata, for example, and use my knowledge and experiences in the game alongside them to help develop those young talents across the squad.”

Hull FC’s Chief Executive, Richie Myler, said: “Liam will bring us depth, experience, and most importantly, passion for our badge and our club.

“Having been here for a significant period of time previously, he knows what it means to represent this club, and also what it takes to wear the Black & White jersey with pride – an important attribute which we know he will pass on to our up and coming young stars.

“While Liam is undoubtedly in the twilight of his career, there is no doubt that his experience and enthusiasm is a great asset for us to pick up – especially at this stage of the year when adding depth to your squad is incredibly difficult.

“We’re delighted to have him back with us in West Hull, and I’m excited to see what he can bring to us throughout the remainder of the season.”