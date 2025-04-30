Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley gives future update with director of rugby role still in the pipeline

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley insists “nothing has changed” regarding his move to become director of rugby at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Rowley will down tools as a coach with current assistant Kurt Haggerty taking over the reins from 2026 onwards.

Rowley was part of the coaching staff that reached the Super League Grand Final in his first year and the Challenge Cup Final in 2020 before being appointed head coach ahead of the 2022 season.

Since then, the 50-year-old has become one of the most sought-after head coaches in the British game, with both Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos linked with a move for Rowley last year.

However, Rowley has explained that, as things stand, the future is exactly the same as when it was announced that he would be heading up the director of rugby position.

“From start to finish, nothing has changed in the football department in terms of being skinned of players but in terms of the infrastructure and people that remain, we are all consistent,” Rowley said.

“There has been no other instruction. I’ve been consistent in taking each day as it comes but what tomorrow looks like could be completely different.

“But as it stands nothing has changed.”

From 2026 onwards, Rowley will oversee Salford’s football department on all levels, including first grade, women’s, reserves and elite academy and will also have a seat on the Salford board from 2026.