Hull FC given huge boost as in-form Herman Ese’ese signs long-term deal with Super League club

HERMAN ESE’ESE has signed a new three-year deal with Hull FC following a tremendous start to the 2025 Super League season.

The powerhouse forward currently leads the way in Betfred Super League’s Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel rankings and he has now signed until the end of 2029, with the club holding the option to extend the deal by a further year in 2030.

Ese’ese, who has made 31 club appearances since his heading to East Yorkshire from NRL side The Dolphins, has scored tries in the Black and Whites’ last three fixtures against Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity, as well as leading Super League’s offload charts.

Speaking on the announcement of his new contract with the club, Ese’ese said: “I’m so happy to be extending my time at this amazing club with such a rich history and the best fan base in the league.

“I’d like to thank the Faithful supporters for always showing love and support towards me ever since I arrived in Hull.

“I believe we are building towards something special here and I am really privileged to be a part of that.

“I’m buzzing that I get to don the famous Black & White jersey for more years to come and I will always give one hundred percent. Up the Airlie Birds.”

Hull FC’s Chief Executive Richie Myler, said: “This is a huge statement for our club. Herman has been outstanding in every respect since joining Hull FC.

“His performances speak for themselves, but it’s also the standards he sets both on and off the field, the leadership he brings, and the example he gives to our younger players.

“Retaining someone of his calibre – in the prime of his career – is a sign of our intent and ambition for the future.”

Hull FC Head Coach, John Cartwright, said: “Herman epitomises everything we’re building at this club – hard work, professionalism, and a real team-first mentality.

“He’s not just been one of the best front-rowers in the competition this season – he’s been a genuine leader within our group. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue working with him in the years ahead.”