Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam dismisses claims forward is set for exit from Super League club

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has dismissed claims that one of his forwards is set for an exit from the Super League club.

As retention and recruitment heats up around the top flight, clubs are trying their best to build squads capable of challenging for silverware for 2024 and beyond.

With Leigh sitting pretty inside the Super League top four, the calibre of player which the Lancashire club can now attract will have increased considerably.

But, the success in 2023 is down to the players that Lam recruited during and at the end of 2022 – with one of those, Ava Seumanufagai, playing his part during the season so far.

However, that hasn’t stopped speculation linking the former Leeds Rhinos forward with a move away from the Leigh Sports Village, with the rampaging forward out of contract at the end of the year.

That being said, Lam issued a quite simple response to the speculation, saying: “Ava is an important part of our squad. He is going nowhere and is working hard to fix up aspects of his game,” Lam told League Express.