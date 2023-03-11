Salford Red Devils emphatically thrash Hull FC in major Super League shock

SALFORD RED DEVILS put a shellshocked Hull FC to the sword in en emphatic thrashing at the MKM Stadium.
Despite being on the wrong end of a huge scoreline, Hull actually broke the deadlock through Jake Clifford in just the third minute, scything his way through the line. The Hull halfback missed the conversion for a 4-0 lead.
That being said, Deon Cross responded superbly with a Ryan Brierley break allowing the Salford centre the space to cross in the corner. Marc Sneyd converted to make it 6-4.
After piling on the pressure, the red Devils crossed again as Shane Wright crashed through off a great short pass. Sneyd again converted for a 12-4 lead.
Brierley extended the lead to 18-4 following a Brodie Croft break on halfway before Tyler Dupree ran riot through the Black and Whites’ defence to make it 24-4 after just 25 minutes.
Wright grabbed his second five minutes before the break as Salford ran into a shock 28-4 lead with Sneyd missing his first conversion of the afternoon.
Sneyd added a penalty on the hooter as the Red Devils led 30-4 at the break.
Four tries in just eight minutes at the start of the second-half took Salford out to a 50-4 lead in incredible fashion.
Cross got his second off a great Croft pass for an eight-point try before Kallum Watkins got over the whitewash.
Sneyd got over himself moments later as Tim Lafai finished off a wonderful break on 54 minutes. With Sneyd’s conversions, the Red Devils carved open a remarkable 56-4 lead.
Adam Swift did stem the tide around the hour mark with an 80-metre dash, but Clifford couldn’t convert with the deficit reduced to 48 at 56-8.
Brad Fash added another with less than ten minutes remaining with Clifford converting to make it 56-14, but Salford and Lafai had the last word. Sneyd couldn’t convert as Salford rounded things off with a 60-14 demolition.
Hull FC
1 Tex Hoy
2 Adam Swift
23 Josh Griffin
17 Cam Scott
5 Darnell McIntosh
14 Joe Lovodua
7 Jake Clifford
30 Scott Taylor
9 Danny Houghton
13 Brad Fash
8 Ligi Sao
11 Andre Savelio
12 Jordan Lane
Substitutes
10 Chris Satae
16 Kane Evans
20 Jack Brown
33 Brad Dwyer
Tries: Clifford, Swift, Fash
Goals: Clifford 1/3
Salford Red Devils
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
28 Deon Cross
4 Tim Lafai
22 Rhys Williams
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Jack Ormondroyd
9 Andy Ackers
16 Tyler Dupree
3 Kallum Watkins
17 Shane Wright
14 Chris Atkin
Substitutes
10 King Vuniyayawa
19 Adam Sidlow
20 Ellis Longstaff
24 Matt Costello
Tries: Cross 2, Wright 2, Brierley, Dupree, Watkins, Sneyd, Lafai 2
Goals: Sneyd 10/12