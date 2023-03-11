Salford Red Devils emphatically thrash Hull FC in major Super League shock

SALFORD RED DEVILS put a shellshocked Hull FC to the sword in en emphatic thrashing at the MKM Stadium.

Despite being on the wrong end of a huge scoreline, Hull actually broke the deadlock through Jake Clifford in just the third minute, scything his way through the line. The Hull halfback missed the conversion for a 4-0 lead.

That being said, Deon Cross responded superbly with a Ryan Brierley break allowing the Salford centre the space to cross in the corner. Marc Sneyd converted to make it 6-4.

After piling on the pressure, the red Devils crossed again as Shane Wright crashed through off a great short pass. Sneyd again converted for a 12-4 lead.

Brierley extended the lead to 18-4 following a Brodie Croft break on halfway before Tyler Dupree ran riot through the Black and Whites’ defence to make it 24-4 after just 25 minutes.

Wright grabbed his second five minutes before the break as Salford ran into a shock 28-4 lead with Sneyd missing his first conversion of the afternoon.

Sneyd added a penalty on the hooter as the Red Devils led 30-4 at the break.

Four tries in just eight minutes at the start of the second-half took Salford out to a 50-4 lead in incredible fashion.

Cross got his second off a great Croft pass for an eight-point try before Kallum Watkins got over the whitewash.

Sneyd got over himself moments later as Tim Lafai finished off a wonderful break on 54 minutes. With Sneyd’s conversions, the Red Devils carved open a remarkable 56-4 lead.

Adam Swift did stem the tide around the hour mark with an 80-metre dash, but Clifford couldn’t convert with the deficit reduced to 48 at 56-8.

Brad Fash added another with less than ten minutes remaining with Clifford converting to make it 56-14, but Salford and Lafai had the last word. Sneyd couldn’t convert as Salford rounded things off with a 60-14 demolition.

Hull FC

1 Tex Hoy

2 Adam Swift

23 Josh Griffin

17 Cam Scott

5 Darnell McIntosh

14 Joe Lovodua

7 Jake Clifford

30 Scott Taylor

9 Danny Houghton

13 Brad Fash

8 Ligi Sao

11 Andre Savelio

12 Jordan Lane

Substitutes

10 Chris Satae

16 Kane Evans

20 Jack Brown

33 Brad Dwyer

Tries: Clifford, Swift, Fash

Goals: Clifford 1/3

Salford Red Devils

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

28 Deon Cross

4 Tim Lafai

22 Rhys Williams

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Andy Ackers

16 Tyler Dupree

3 Kallum Watkins

17 Shane Wright

14 Chris Atkin

Substitutes

10 King Vuniyayawa

19 Adam Sidlow

20 Ellis Longstaff

24 Matt Costello

Tries: Cross 2, Wright 2, Brierley, Dupree, Watkins, Sneyd, Lafai 2

Goals: Sneyd 10/12