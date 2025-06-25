Jon Wilkin names “the best player” in Super League as Sky Sports pundit believes Mikey Lewis “has to be in” England squad

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin insists that Hull KR halfback Mikey Lewis “has to be in” the England squad for the Ashes Test Series in the autumn.

Wilkin went further, labelling Lewis as “the best player” in Super League at present following KR’s 48-0 demolition of Castleford Tigers last weekend.

Lewis was on top form, delivering a number of assists whilst running Castleford ragged at times – and he certainly has a big fan in Wilkin.

“Mikey Lewis has to play,” Wilkin said live on Sky Sports. “He’s the best player in our competition right now.

“Mikey with his new improved mentality and kicking game, he just has to be in.”

Wilkin also explained why Jez Litten should make the England squad.

“This man is a bolter because two years ago Jez Litten would be nowhere near a starting shirt for Shaun Wane’s team.

“I’m looking at him and saying he’d be starting for England in the Ashes.”