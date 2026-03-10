Hull FC injury latest as worst fears confirmed on Jed Cartwright

HULL FC are facing a burgeoning injury list that will see Jed Cartwright out for three months.

Following his departure from the field during Hull’s round three fixture against York Knights, Cartwright is expected to be out of action for around 12 weeks having suffered a hamstring tear.

Harvey Barron, who also withdrew from the action during the Knights clash, has suffered an ankle injury that will leave him unavailable for the next month.

Joe Batchelor is expected to return to action in around a month’s time having suffered a calf tear in the Round 2 clash against Wigan Warriors.

Meanwhile, Will Pryce and Joe Ward have both undergone surgery on their ACL injuries that will see them sidelined for the remainder of the season.

There is good news for Ryan Westerman, however, who is close to full fitness after suffering an ankle injury in pre-season, while Roman Dawson has returned to training after suffering a long-term knee injury in 2025.

Herman Ese’ese is expected to return to full training towards the end of April after suffering an Achilles injury last season.