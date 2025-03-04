Hull FC new signing Liam Knight poses overseas quota question

HULL FC announced the signing of former Canterbury Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Liam Knight yesterday.

A prop forward that can also cover loose-forward, Knighthas made over 150 appearances across the NRL and Reserve grade competitions in Australia.

But, having been born and bred Down Under, it has posed the question as to what will happen to Hull’s overseas quota.

At present, the Black and Whites have seven occupying the seven allotted quota slots each Super League club is permitted to have during a season.

John Asiata, Jed Cartwright, Cade Cust, Herman Ese’ese, Jordan Rapana, Ligi Sao and Aidan Sezer all make the list, with Sao out for the rest of the 2025 Super League season with injury.

Of course, overseas players have been de-registered by clubs in the past, allowing a new signing to join – though their salary will still count on the cap for that year.

Back in March 2011, Hull KR de-registered the injured Michael Dobson to make way for Willie Mason, before de-registering Mason to re-register Dobson in April of that year.

The likelihood is that Hull have de-registered Sao to make way for Knight, who has only joined FC until the end of the season.

When contacted by League Express, the RFL declined to comment.