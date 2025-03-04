Widnes Vikings winger released without making an appearance

WIDNES VIKINGS have released winger Reagan Sumner from his contract.

Sumner joined the club from Wigan ahead of this season, after making two appearances for them on loan in 2024.

However, he failed to add to that tally after signing a permanent deal and Widnes have agreed to release the 21-year-old.

Vikings head coach Allan Coleman said: “I want to thank Reagan for his services. We’d identified him as one for the future, but ultimately, what he wants is game time.

“With Ryan Ince back fit now as well as Mike Butt and Rhys Williams it was going to be really difficult for him to get that game time.

“I am very big on the development of young players but unfortunately he’s not getting that game time for us at the moment, and the last thing I would want is for him to not be enjoying his rugby.

“We’ve got to do right by him and I think the right thing is to let him move on.”

Sumner is the second signing to be let go by Widnes already this season, following halfback Cameron Brown who subsequently joined Whitehaven.