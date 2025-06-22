Hull FC overcome gallant Salford Red Devils

SALFORD RED DEVILS 6 HULL FC 38

JOHN DAVIDSON, Salford Community Stadium, Sunday

HULL FC jumped into the top six, knocking Wakefield back out of the play-off places, after defeating plucky Salford, who made them work hard for a scoreline that perhaps didn’t fully reflect the balance of play.

Financially troubled Salford, fielding four debutants and a makeshift halfback pairing, could not compete for the full 80 minutes and were eventually overrun by John Cartwright’s men.

Hull made a poor start, when an Aidan Sezer pass went sailing into touch.

A knock-on from Jordan Rapana gave Salford some great field position early and only desperate defence stopped Sam Hill from scoring in the corner.

But it was Hull FC who opened the scoring in the seventh minute, when Cade Cust stepped through some meek defence to touch down under the posts. Zak Hardaker nailed the conversion from right in front to make it 6-0.

The Red Devils had a ton of possession near the Hull tryline but struggled to create gaps in the Hull defence.

And in the 16th minute Davy Litten made a brilliant 70-metre run, weaving and dodging past several defenders before being pulled down near the line.

Two tackles later Litten looked to barge over at the corner but could not hold onto the ball and the chance went begging. Salford took notice and worked their way down the field.

After several dominant carries, a nice inside flick from Jonny Vaughan ended with Chris Hankinson diving over for a try that he converted himself to level the scores.

That situation didn’t last long, however, with the Black & Whites advancing down the field after a penalty and then Lewis Martin finding the overlap on the left flank to cross for Hull’s second try, which Hardaker could not convert.

Discipline was proving costly for the Red Devils and Hull took advantage with Litten forcing his way over for his side’s third four-pointer, which was again unconverted.

In the second half the Black & Whites started positively, forcing Jonny Vaughan back into the in-goal for a drop-out.

They then made the most off the opportunity with Sam Eseh strolling over for an easy try.

Hardaker make no mistake this time and Salford 14 points behind.

And the match was all but over in the 53rd minute when Hardaker twisted and turned his way from dummy-half to get the ball down, converting his own try.

There was still time for Tom Briscoe to dart over, after the Red Devils coughed up the ball near their own line, and for Harvey Barron to grab the final try, with Jack Charles stepping up to convert the last two tries.

For Salford, who are facing a court hearing into a winding-up order this Wednesday, the question is – where does this all end?

GAMESTAR: Herman Ese’ese kept Hull FC on the front foot with big carries and tremendous tackling.

GAMEBREAKER: Zak Hardaker’s try on 53 minutes assure Hull of victory.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Jonny Vaughan’s inside flick to Chris Hankinson was great to watch.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

2 pts Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

1 pt Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

MATCHFACTS

RED DEVILS

28 Nathan Connell

45 Jonny Vaughan

23 Chris Hankinson

50 Toby Warren

51 Sam Hill

17 Esan Marsters

1 Ryan Brierley

18 Jack Ormondroyd

54 Cain Robb (D)

10 Chris Hill

52 Dan Russell (D)

22 Matty Foster

13 Joe Shorrocks

Subs (all used)

20 Joe Bullock

24 Harvey Wilson

53 Tom Whitehead (D)

55 Kobe Rugless (D)

18th man (not used)

29 Charlie Glover

Also in 20-man squad

27 Kai Morgan

19 Justin Sangaré

Tries: Hankinson (21)

Goals: Hankinson 1/1

HULL FC

1 Jordan Rapana

2 Harvey Barron

5 Tom Briscoe

20 Davy Litten

22 Lewis Martin

14 Cade Cust

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Amir Bourouh

40 Liam Knight

3 Zak Hardaker

4 Ed Chamberlain

16 Yusuf Aydin

Subs (all used)

17 Jack Ashworth

19 Brad Fash

39 Sam Eseh

24 Jack Charles

18th man (not used)

27 Matty Laidlaw

Also in 21-man squad

21 Will Gardiner

23 Logan Moy

25 Denive Balmforth

Tries: Cust (7), Martin (27), Litten (33), Eseh (43), Hardaker (53), Briscoe (66), Barron (77)

Goals: Hardaker 3/5, Charles 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-10, 6-14; 6-20, 6-26, 6-32, 6-38

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Man of the Match

Red Devils: Chris Hill; Hull FC: Herman Ese’ese

Penalty count: 4-8

Half-time: 6-14

Referee: Tom Grant