Dewsbury Rams keen to make home ground ‘a fortress’

DEWSBURY RAMS want to turn Super League’s latest venue into a fortress to aid their push for a return to the Championship.

After the Rams entertained Goole on Friday, the FLAIR Stadium turned into a top-flight stage, hosting Huddersfield versus Wigan on Saturday due to a concert at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Friday was the first time Dewsbury had played at home since the end of April, and only their fifth game at the ground all year.

Coach Paul March told the local press: “We have now got more games at home than away, so we need to make it a bit of a fortress from now until the end of the season and push towards the top four.”