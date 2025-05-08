Danny Wilson and Martin Jepson speak on Chris Chester appointment as Castleford Tigers’ director of rugby

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the appointment of Chris Chester as director of rugby.

This morning, League Express revealed that a deal had been done which has seen Chester move from the Leigh Leopards.

He joins the Tigers having been in that role at Leigh Leopards where he oversaw the most successful time in their history over a three-and-half year stay.

Bringing a wealth of experience and deep knowledge of the game, Chester will be responsible for recruitment and overseeing the effective delivery of the club’s performance pathway and integrated structure within the club’s vision.

Chester’s appointment sees Danny Wilson moving into the Chief Executive Officer role at the club.

Wilson said: “It’s fantastic to be able to attract Chris to join us at Castleford Tigers and his experience and track record in this role is another step forward in the club’s journey.

“It is a brilliant time for him to join Castleford following Martin’s announcement to take full control and his desire to get the club back to where it belongs”

New owner Martin Jepson said this: “I am delighted to welcome Chris to the club. His pedigree speaks for itself, and I look forward to working with him in the coming years. His appointment allows Danny to move into the Chief Executive role and take a more strategic position within the club.

“I congratulate them both and wish them every success as we strive to rebuild the club’s fortunes on and off the field.

I will be making more announcements about the structure of the Board in the next few weeks.”