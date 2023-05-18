Wigan Warriors taking advantage of rugby union links ahead of Challenge Cup tie with Leeds Rhinos

WIGAN WARRIORS and Leeds Rhinos: a Challenge Cup tie that has the average rugby league fan drooling at the mouth.

Over the years, the two clubs have took part in some incredible battles, both early on in the competition as well as in the final.

For Wigan, it will be a case of trying to bounce back from a dreadful 40-18 home loss to Leeds in Super League last weekend.

And to help with that, former Wigan forward Mike Forshaw – who was named as Wales’ rugby union defence coach earlier in the year following a spell at Sale Sharks – has been at the DW Stadium this week, sharing his own pearls of wisdom.

“I was talking to Mike Forshaw, he said it is the perfect game at a fantastic arena and this is the reason why we all do our jobs. These are the games you want to be involved in,” Peet said.

“He is a friend of mine and a past player of Wigan’s. We welcome coaches all the time, it wasn’t for a special reason, but he asked could he pop in and spend some time with our players. It’s quite regular practice, having one coach from another environment.

“When you go into rugby union clubs there are usually guest coaches too. I wish him all the best in his current role.

“We are good mates, he pops in every now and then and he is a big fan. We normally share ideas and there is lots to learn from Mike.”

Peet went on to name other coaches who have given their own pointers at Wigan in recent months.

“We’ve had Martin Gleeson and Jon Clarke. There will be names escaping me, it’s quite common. We had the Wigan Athletic manager in Shaun Maloney. George Skivington from Gloucester has been in touch and will be coming up in a few weeks.

“When our season finishes, we do the same and go round some clubs. The lads enjoy it when someone comes in, Mike was sharing a few nuggets with us. It’s always nice to go into a new environment.”