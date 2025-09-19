Yorkshire band to headline 2025 Super League Grand Final

THE Pigeon Detectives will headline the 2025 Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday October 11.

This Yorkshire based band enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in 2005 with their Platinum debut album ‘Wait for Me’ and have since enjoyed two decades of success.

With over 200,000monthly Spotify listeners, The Pigeon Detectives have achieved Gold and Platinum albums and have appeared at festivals such as Reading and Leeds Fest, Glastonbury, and many more. On October 11th they will take a break from their Autumn tour, Still Not Sorry, to light up the stage with pre-match and half-time performances.

The Super League Grand Final has become established as the biggest night of the Rugby League year since it was launched at Old Trafford in 1998, with brilliant live pre-match and half-time performances from James, The Charlatans, Shed Seven, Reverend and the Makers, and last year The Lathums playing to an attendance of 68,173, the best since 2017.

Katarina Graham, RL Commercial’s Senior Marketing Manager, said: “The Betfred Super Grand Final is a special night in the Rugby League calendar and we’re excited to welcome The Pigeon Detectives to the occasion.

“It’s a unique Saturday night for event-goers in Manchester and across the north, with light-shows, pyros and music building to the 2025 Betfred Super League title decider.

“Ticket sales for 2025 got off to a flying start when we went on sale on Grand Final night last October, and we would urge fans to book early to be part of the big night this year.”