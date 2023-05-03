Hull FC star eager to fight for starting spot under Tony Smith following lack of Super League game time

WE are now ten rounds down in Super League and the table is taking shape.

Unfortunately for Hull FC fans, it isn’t that good reading considering they won their first two games of the 2023 Super League season.

Since then, it has been a downward spiral for the Black and Whites under new head coach Tony Smith.

One player that has yet to play a minute of rugby league under the Hull boss despite making over 20 appearances last season is Connor Wynne.

Now the 22-year-old has tried to explain why he isn’t getting in the first team as he plies his trade for Bradford Bulls on loan.

“I’ve been disappointed that I’ve not been able to get in the FC first team, but I’m enjoying getting some game time with Newcastle and now Bradford getting match fit to make sure I will be ready if I get a call-up from Tony (Smith),” Wynne told League Express.

“To be honest I’m not too sure (why I’m not getting played), I came back overweight in pre-season, I had a holiday and it was a genuine mistake.

“I had an injury whilst I was on holiday and wasn’t able to run or anything. It was a hard time for me. I came back with a knee problem in pre-season as well so there was an issue with that too.”

Wynne went on to describe how another injury set his progress back, but he wanted to kick on from last season – something which he has been unable to do so far.

“I got back fit from that and then two weeks later I suffered a grade 2 syndesmosis and a high strain but I had lost all the weight I had gained on holiday by the time I had that injury so I was preparing for the pre-season friendlies.

“It wasn’t ideal getting injured when you want to fight for that spot. Having played 20 games or so last year, I was wanting to kick on and have an even better year than I did in 2022 but things haven’t gone how I wanted them to. I’ve got to keep working hard until they do go right.”