Rising rugby league star fighting for his life in hospital following horror car accident

A rising rugby league star has been left fighting for his life following a horrendous car accident.

Currently in a coma inside Canberra Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit with a fractured neck and bleeding on the brain, Canberra centre Jacob Iosefa is attempting to be stabilised through sedation with fears a fever could develop.

20-year-old Iosefa currently plays for the Raiders’ SG Ball side with the car accident occurring when Iosefa was driving home to the Australian capital on Monday, with his car said to have clipped a truck while overtaking.

A Raiders statement read: “The Canberra Raiders can confirm SG Ball player Jacob Iosefa remains in Canberra Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit, following a motor vehicle accident on Monday evening.

“The Raiders have been assisting Jacob and his family who have travelled from Wagga Wagga to be with him, as well as supporting teammates and school friends while Jacob is in hospital.

“Until there is more information, the Raiders will not be making further comment out of respect to his family. The club will continue to support Jacob and his family.”

Iosefa has become a key part of Canberra’s under-19s SG Ball side and impressed enough this season to be handed a two-year deal.