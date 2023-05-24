Hull FC star explains how “different” it is working under Tony Smith and Brett Hodgson as Connor Wynne looks to Warrington Wolves for inspiration

GOING into the 2023 Super League season, Hull FC fans were in a confident mood.

Following two disappointing seasons under previous head coach Brett Hodgson – in which the Black and Whites had failed to reach the play-offs on both occasions – Tony Smith was appointed as the new boss at the MKM Stadium.

Known for transforming Super League sides with the likes of Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Hull KR all finding themselves in better places when Smith left than when he took over, FC fans were confident the veteran Aussie could do the same with their underachieving club.

However, the Black and Whites find themselves perilously close to the bottom of the Super League table after a dreadful losing run.

For Black and Whites star Connor Wynne, who has yet to play a game under Smith in 2023, there is a stark difference between working under Smith and previous boss Hodgson.

“It’s a lot different. He keeps me on my toes more than ever coach I’ve had previously which is probably a good thing,” Wynne told League Express.

“I probably need to knuckle down further and kick on but unfortunately I haven’t had that chance to kick on yet with the first team and show Tony what I can do. I’ve got to wait for that chance.

“I didn’t mind it under Hodgo, I got a long quite well with him and he kept me on my toes a bit but not as much as Tony does now.

“Hodgo put the faith in me and he trusted me and I want to get that trust within Tony. It might take some time but I am willing to keep grafting and hopefully he will throw me in at some point.

“We got a few injuries at the back end of the year so it probably didn’t pan out how he wanted it to do. He was a good bloke, he played me a lot and he brought the best out in me.”

Hull have earned an unwanted reputation in recent seasons for tailing off towards the end of the season and Wynne doesn’t know why that happens either.

“To be honest, I couldn’t tell you because I don’t know myself. There’s hard work and commitment there but things don’t go a team’s way sometimes.

“Look at Warrington last year and now look at them this year. With a new coach and new players you need time to build and strengthen.

“You get that in pre season but that’s different to a full 17 in a Super League game. Hopefully we gel together and get some wins on the go.”