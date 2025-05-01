Leeds Rhinos chief explains move for rival Super League winger

LEEDS RHINOS’ sporting director Ian Blease has explained the signing of Huddersfield Giants winger Elliot Wallis on a month’s loan as “cover” and a chance to “impress”.

The 24-year-old joined the Giants last season from Castleford Tigers and scored seven tries in 15 Super League appearances in 2024.

He has added three more Super League appearances this season, but has found his game time limited in recent weeks with youngster Connor Carr also pushing his way to the front.

Wallis had previously played in Super League for Castleford in 2023, scoring four tries in 13 appearances including his first try for the Tigers against Leeds at the Magic Weekend at St James Park.

Commenting on the loan signing, Blease said: “We are pleased to bring Elliot in on loan to give us cover in the outside backs. He has trained with the squad this week and will likely play for our Reserves next week as he looks to impress the coaching staff.”