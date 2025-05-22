Three potential Super League landing spots for Steve McNamara following Catalans Dragons exit

WITH Steve McNamara exiting Catalans Dragons, the rumour mill has already begun to turn about where the former England boss may end up.

Having been at the Stade Gilbert Brutus since 2017, much change is afoot at the French club but McNamara won’t be short on suitors given the transformation at the Dragons since he took over.

But, where could McNamara hang his coaching hat?

Leeds Rhinos

McNamara was already linked to the Leeds Rhinos job last week, and it potentially makes a lot of sense. Current Leeds head coach Brad Arthur has made no secret of his desire to coach in the NRL and with the Rhinos needing a long-term solution to driving their standards and culture, McNamara seems like a good name to throw into the equation. Arthur has been linked with the Perth Bears job from 2027 but McNamara’s success in turning Catalans from relegation candidates to silverware contenders has been nothing short of miraculous. And it is that kind of miracle that the Rhinos need if they want to become a stable top-four side once more.

Warrington Wolves

Similar to above, Warrington Wolves do not really have a long-term plan under head coach Sam Burgess given the fact that he will almost certainly end up back in the NRL before the decade is out. With Burgess now being declared the frontrunner for the Perth Bears job from 2027, Warrington may have to start planning for life without their former England stalwart in the near future. What McNamara did at Catalans cannot be underestimated – he totally rejuvenated the club’s culture and drove standards to a point where they had not been to previously. That would undoubtedly be an asset for the Wolves.

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants continue to be less than impressive in the 2025 Super League campaign. Having won just one game in 11 rounds so far – against Hull FC at the Magic Weekend – the pressure is already mounting on head coach Luke Robinson. Yes, the Giants have been hit hard with injuries to the likes of key men Adam Clune, Tui Lolohea and George King, but a big recruitment drive for this season has done little to instil hope in the Huddersfield faithful. McNamara worked from a similar position at Catalans when he first took over and it could be time to work his magic once more.