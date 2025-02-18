Wakefield Trinity snap up Warrington Wolves forward

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have secured the services of Noah High from Warrington Wolves.

The 20-year old has joined Trinity on a two-year deal with a club option of a third which could see him in the Red, White and Blue until the end of the 2027 season.

A powerful middle/back-row forward, High made his first team debut last season on loan at Whitehaven making eight appearances for the Cumbrian side in 2024.

Already in 2025, the youngster has enjoyed some senior rugby having turned out for Workington during their 56-0 win over the Royal Navy scoring a try.

Upon joining Trinity, High said: “I was made up when I got the call about joining Wakefield, having played them a number of times through academy, and it all happened pretty quick really.

“It’s always been the goal to be a part of a full time squad so I’m hoping to get the most out of it and learn as much as I can from the coaches and players around me to hopefully push on to play first team rugby during my time here.”

Trinity Recruitment Manager, Ste Mills said: “Bringing Noah into Wakefield Trinity is a big coup for the club, a young English forward with plenty of upside who we feel will flourish in our environment.

“For a young man, he’s had a great journey so far and he’s a great person to add to it all. I’m very excited to see how Noah develops in the coming months and watch his transition to becoming a Super League player.”