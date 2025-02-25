Hull FC tie down Super League debutant

HULL FC have confirmed that Will Hutchinson has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 18-year-old, who made his Betfred Super League debut for the Black & Whites against Wigan on Friday night, will remain at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

Hutchinson has progressed well through the club’s junior ranks, impressing at Scholarship and Academy level, whilst keeping his match fitness in check with regular appearances for Hull’s Reserves outfit.

However, the youngster had to work hard for his opportunity to earn a place on Hull FC’s Scholarship programme. He was selected for the Under 16s side through the club’s Development programme, which essentially gives teenagers a second chance at earning a Scholarship place.

His progression as a hard-working hooker, both strong in defence and sharp out of dummy-half, earned him a call-up to represent England Academy in 2024.

Having come off the bench to make his Super League debut last week, Hutchinson told hullfc.com: “It’s an unreal feeling to have locked down my future for another couple of years.

“I’m just really grateful for the opportunity to show people what I’m capable of, and my debut on Friday night was just the start of that.

“I hope that I’ll be able to help the team improve and be successful again. Hopefully I’ll get the opportunity to run out with the first-team squad a few more times this year.”

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, added: “Will’s debut on Friday was another feather in the cap for our Academy.

“And we’re really pleased that he’ll be staying with us for another two years.

“His attitude and work rate is a fantastic example to other youngsters who want to make it in the game. If he carries on with that mindset, he’s got the potential to go far as a Rugby League player, and we’re excited to see how he develops.”