Joe Shorrocks slams suspension as Salford Red Devils star sees ban increased

JOE SHORROCKS has taken to social media to show his displeasure over an increase to his two-match suspension.

Shorrocks had been charged with Grade D head contact in the Round Two Betfred Super League fixture against Leeds Rhinos.

The club appealed, with the Salford man pleading guilty but challenging the grading.

However, under the new sentencing guidelines for 2025, an unsuccessful challenge results in an additional five penalty points on the player’s record.

Having received 15 points from the initial MRP charge, which would have resulted in a two-match suspension and a fine, Jake Shorrocks now has 20 points on his record, which means a three-match suspension.

When that is served, the number of points on his record will be halved to 10.

Shorrocks himself, however, isn’t very happy to say the least.

Shorrocks posted on X: “Mad being told how to tackle by someone who has never played the game and watches the replay in slow motion.”

The post has since been deleted.