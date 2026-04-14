Hull FC v St Helens preview and 21-man squads

HARRY NEWMAN goes straight into Hull FC’s 21-man squad for their clash against St Helens following his one-week loan move from Leeds Rhinos.

Yusuf Aydin has returned from an ankle injury whilst Brad Fash has completed his HIA protocol and is set to make his 200th club appearance.

Will Kirby and Lloyd Kemp also join the Black and Whites’ squad, replacing Jake Arthur, Joe Batchelor, John Asiata, Arthur Romano and Ryan Westerman.

St Helens boss Paul Rowley has made three changes to the squad that beat Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

Jake Wingfield is out with an ACL injury, with Lewis Murphy dislocating his elbow and academy talent Oscar Knox dropping out.

Matty Lees looks to make his long-awaited return after months out with a knee injury as youngsters Alfie Sinclair and Billy Keeley included.

SQUADS

Hull FC:

3 Davy Litten, 4 Zak Hardaker, 5 Lewis Martin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 9 Amir Bourouh, 10 Harvie Hill, 14 Cade Cust, 15 James Bell, 16 Sam Lisone, 18 Ligi Sao, 19 Tom Briscoe, 20 Yusuf Aydin, 22 Connor Bailey, 23 Brad Fash, 24 Logan Moy, 25 Matty Laidlaw, 27 Callum Kemp, 29 Will Hutchinson, 30 Will Kirby, 32 Lloyd Kemp, 37 Harry Newman

Saints: 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Harry Robertson, 5 Deon Cross, 6 Tristan Sailor, 7 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Matty Lees, 13 David Klemmer, 15 George Delaney, 16 Matt Whitley, 17 George Whitby, 21 Noah Stephens, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 24 Owen Dagnall, 28 Jake Davies, 29 Alfie Sinclair, 31 Jackson Hastings, Tom Humphreys, Billy Keeley, Cole Marsh

Referee: Liam Moore

STATS

Last ten meetings:

St Helens 16, Hull FC 10 (SLR23, 22/8/25)

Hull FC 6, St Helens 13 (SLR17, 5/7/25)

Hull FC 6, St Helens 46 (SLR20, 3/8/24)

St Helens 58, Hull FC 0 (SLR8, 19/4/24)

St Helens 30, Hull FC 12 (SLR27, 22/9/23)

Hull FC 34, St Helens 6 (SLR16, 22/6/23)

Hull FC 18, St Helens 32 (CCQF, 17/6/23)

St Helens 20, Hull FC 12 (SLR5, 17/3/23)

Hull FC 6, St Helens 60 (SLR23, 14/8/22)

St Helens 24, Hull FC 10 (SLR12, 13/5/22)

Super League summary

Hull FC won 18

St Helens won 47 (includes wins in 2006 Grand Final & 2001 and 2006 play-offs)

3 draws

Hull FC highest score: 44-6 (H, 2005) (also widest margin)

St Helens highest score: 74-16 (H, 1999) (Widest margin: 74-16, H, 1999; 58-0, H, 2024)

BRAD FASH needs one appearance to reach 200 for Hull FC.

– Debut: Castleford Tigers (h) (SL) (W21-18) (Substitute) (12 July, 2015)

CONNOR BAILEY needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

– 8 for Hull FC (2026)

– 63 for York Knights (2024-2025)

– 73 for Newcastle Thunder (2021-2023)

– 5 for Wakefield Trinity (2020)

JAMES BELL needs one appearance to reach 100 (Super League).

– 4 for Hull FC (2026)

– 77 for St Helens (2022-2025)

– 18 for Leigh Centurions (2021)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)

AGNATIUS PAASI needs one appearance to reach 100 (Super League).

– 99 for St Helens (2021-2026)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)