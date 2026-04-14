Barrow Raiders survive tough financial period

BARROW RAIDERS have come through their tough financial period “relatively unscathed”.

Back in February, the Cumbrian club revealed that a spell without a home fixture could have catastrophic consequences.

The issue arose due to the liquidation of Halifax, who had been set to be Raiders’ only visiting opponents over part of February and all of March.

They finally played at home on Good Friday, beating Widnes 18-8.

Barrow had put out a plea for £5,000 to cover the costs of an away game against London Broncos in the 1895 Cup preliminary round.

They have now come through the other side with the addition of a new sponsor helping considerably.

A spokesperson told local newspaper The Mail: “We are pleased to announce that we have come through this tough period relatively unscathed.

“We feared that we would have fallen behind with payments of invoices but thankfully the club have remained on top of their bills.

“It is fair to say that the arrival of Speed Competitions as our new main sponsor has played a massive part in that, and we can’t thank them enough for their contribution.

“We have been performing particularly strongly commercially, and we would like to extend our thanks to everyone who supports the club, however large or small.

“Our events side of the business has become more streamlined and that is also paying off with increased returns, and we have some very exciting news in that department to announce in the very near future.”

Now the Raiders are targeting being one of a select group of clubs who do not have to rely on a wealthy benefactor.

“We still need to cut our cloth accordingly but we are hoping we are on our way to being one of the very few sustainable clubs who can generate enough income to have a play-off challenging team and not be reliant on a wealthy benefactor to prop ourselves up,” they added.

“Thank you once again for all your support and hopefully the team will continue to deliver and our crowds continue to grow.”