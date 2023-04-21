Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity: Team news and injuries and new signing set to debut for Mark Applegarth’s men

WIGAN WARRIORS host Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The fortunes of these two sides could not be more different in Super League 2023 with Wigan sitting pretty in second in the table, winning seven from nine games.

Wakefield, however, can’t seem to buy a win at present, losing all nine of their fixtures so far as Mark Applegarth aims to win his first game as Super League boss.

Team news and injuries

Brad Singleton will be out for eight weeks for Wigan following a calf injury, joining Mike Cooper on the sidelines. That means Harvie Hill could register his first appearance of 2023. Zach Eckersley comes in for Iain Thornley as Morgan Smithies returns from suspension.

Wakefield, meanwhile, could welcome back Kelepi Tanginoa from injury. Rowan Milnes is also set for his Trinity debut after joining on a two-week loan deal from Hull KR. Jordy Crowther is still out with Liam Hood banned.

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

7 Harry Smith

8 Brad Singleton

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

11 Willie Isa

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

15 Kaide Ellis

16 Ethan Havard

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

19 Joe Shorrocks

20 Patrick Mago

22 Brad O’Neill

23 Abbas Miski

26 Harvie Hill

27 Junior Nsemba

28 Zach Eckersley

29 Tom Forber

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

2 Jorge Taufua

4 Reece Lyne

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Mason Lino

8 Eddie Battye

10 Jai Whitbread

11 Matty Ashurst

12 Kelepi Tanginoa

13 Jay Pitts

15 Liam Kay

16 Josh Bowden

17 Renouf Atoni

18 Lee Kershaw

19 Kevin Proctor

20 Morgan Smith

21 Samisoni Langi

24 Harry Bowes

25 Sam Eseh

30 Oliver Pratt

31 Sam Hewitt

33 Will Dagger

36 Rowan Milnes