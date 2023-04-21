Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity: Team news and injuries and new signing set to debut for Mark Applegarth’s men

WIGAN WARRIORS host Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The fortunes of these two sides could not be more different in Super League 2023 with Wigan sitting pretty in second in the table, winning seven from nine games.
Wakefield, however, can’t seem to buy a win at present, losing all nine of their fixtures so far as Mark Applegarth aims to win his first game as Super League boss.
Team news and injuries
Brad Singleton will be out for eight weeks for Wigan following a calf injury, joining Mike Cooper on the sidelines. That means Harvie Hill could register his first appearance of 2023. Zach Eckersley comes in for Iain Thornley as Morgan Smithies returns from suspension.
Wakefield, meanwhile, could welcome back Kelepi Tanginoa from injury. Rowan Milnes is also set for his Trinity debut after joining on a two-week loan deal from Hull KR. Jordy Crowther is still out with Liam Hood banned.
Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
7 Harry Smith
8 Brad Singleton
9 Sam Powell
10 Liam Byrne
11 Willie Isa
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
15 Kaide Ellis
16 Ethan Havard
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
19 Joe Shorrocks
20 Patrick Mago
22 Brad O’Neill
23 Abbas Miski
26 Harvie Hill
27 Junior Nsemba
28 Zach Eckersley
29 Tom Forber
Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad
2 Jorge Taufua
4 Reece Lyne
6 Lee Gaskell
7 Mason Lino
8 Eddie Battye
10 Jai Whitbread
11 Matty Ashurst
12 Kelepi Tanginoa
13 Jay Pitts
15 Liam Kay
16 Josh Bowden
17 Renouf Atoni
18 Lee Kershaw
19 Kevin Proctor
20 Morgan Smith
21 Samisoni Langi
24 Harry Bowes
25 Sam Eseh
30 Oliver Pratt
31 Sam Hewitt
33 Will Dagger
36 Rowan Milnes