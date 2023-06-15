Hull FC vs St Helens: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Tony Smith’s side cut by injury to key man but Chris Satae returns

HULL FC will host St Helens at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon in their Challenge Cup Quarter-Final clash.
The Black and Whites suffered a disappointing 28-16 loss to the Leigh Leopards last weekend despite overcoming the Warrington Wolves the week before.
St Helens, meanwhile, were able to overcome local rivals Wigan Warriors in a 34-16 comprehensive triumph.
Team news and injuries
Hull will be without talismanic halfback Jake Clifford after the halfback suffered a concussion in the loss to Leigh last weekend, paving the way for Ben McNamara to come back into the side. Chris Satae will return from a hamstring concern.
Saints, meanwhile, will do a late fitness check on Morgan Knowles after the loose forward suffered a rib injury against Wigan. Joe Batchelor is good to go, though as Paul Wellens names an unchanged 21-man squad.
Hull FC’s 21-man squad
1 Tex Hoy
2 Adam Swift
3 Carlos Tuimavave
4 Liam Sutcliffe
5 Darnell McIntosh
6 Jake Trueman
8 Ligi Sao
9 Danny Houghton
10 Chris Satae
11 Andre Savelio
12 Jordan Lane
13 Brad Fash
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
17 Cam Scott
19 Ben McNamara
20 Jack Brown
23 Josh Griffin
25 Davy Litten
30 Scott Taylor
33 Brad Dwyer
St Helens’ 21-man squad
1 Jack Welsby
2 Tommy Makinson
3 Will Hopoate
4 Mark Percival
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
8 Alex Walmsley
9 James Roby
10 Matty Lees
11 Sione Mata’utia
12 Joe Batchelor
13 Morgan Knowles
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
16 Curtis Sironen
17 Agnatius Paasi
19 James Bell
23 Konrad Hurrell
25 Tee Ritson
30 George Delaney
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on BBC One from 2pm with a kick-off time of 2.30pm.