Hull FC vs St Helens: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Tony Smith’s side cut by injury to key man but Chris Satae returns

HULL FC will host St Helens at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon in their Challenge Cup Quarter-Final clash.

The Black and Whites suffered a disappointing 28-16 loss to the Leigh Leopards last weekend despite overcoming the Warrington Wolves the week before.

St Helens, meanwhile, were able to overcome local rivals Wigan Warriors in a 34-16 comprehensive triumph.

Team news and injuries

Hull will be without talismanic halfback Jake Clifford after the halfback suffered a concussion in the loss to Leigh last weekend, paving the way for Ben McNamara to come back into the side. Chris Satae will return from a hamstring concern.

Saints, meanwhile, will do a late fitness check on Morgan Knowles after the loose forward suffered a rib injury against Wigan. Joe Batchelor is good to go, though as Paul Wellens names an unchanged 21-man squad.

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

1 Tex Hoy

2 Adam Swift

3 Carlos Tuimavave

4 Liam Sutcliffe

5 Darnell McIntosh

6 Jake Trueman

8 Ligi Sao

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

11 Andre Savelio

12 Jordan Lane

13 Brad Fash

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

17 Cam Scott

19 Ben McNamara

20 Jack Brown

23 Josh Griffin

25 Davy Litten

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer

St Helens’ 21-man squad

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Will Hopoate

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

11 Sione Mata’utia

12 Joe Batchelor

13 Morgan Knowles

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

16 Curtis Sironen

17 Agnatius Paasi

19 James Bell

23 Konrad Hurrell

25 Tee Ritson

30 George Delaney

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on BBC One from 2pm with a kick-off time of 2.30pm.