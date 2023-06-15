Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Willie Peters set to hand debut to new signing

HULL KR take on Salford Red Devils in the first Challenge Cup Quarter-Final game on Saturday.
With these two sides already playing each other a fortnight ago at the Magic Weekend, it promises to be an interesting battle with Rovers also going down 38-4 to Catalans Dragons last time out.
Salford, meanwhile, are on an impressive run under Paul Rowley, beating Rovers in Newcastle before swatting aside Castleford Tigers with ease last weekend.
Team news and injuries
KR will be without Jordan Abdull and Sam Wood, who are both long-term absentees, with Lachlan Coote also set to miss indefinitely with concussion. Tanguy Zenon could make his debut after joining a two-week loan from Catalans.
Salford, on the other hand, have come through the recent weeks relatively unscathed, though there is still no Andy Ackers.
Hull KR’s 21-man squad
3 Tom Opacic
4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall
5 Ryan Hall
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
12 Kane Linnett
13 Elliot Minchella
14 Jez Litten
15 Rhys Kennedy
17 Matty Storton
18 Jimmy Keinhorst
20 Mikey Lewis
21 Rowan Milnes
22 Dean Hadley
23 Louis Senior
25 Luis Johnson
26 Sam Luckley
27 Yusuf Aydin
29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e
33 Corey Hall
35 Tanguy Zenon
Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
3 Kallum Watkins
4 Tim Lafai
5 Joe Burgess
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Jack Ormondroyd
10 King Vuniyayawa
11 Andrew Dixon
12 Sam Stone
13 Oliver Partington
14 Chris Atkin
15 Danny Addy
16 Tyler Dupree
19 Adam Sidlow
21 Amir Bourouh
22 Rhys Williams
24 Matt Costello
25 Ben Hellewell
28 Deon Cross
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1 with a kick-off time of 12 noon as the program comes on at 11.30am.