Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Willie Peters set to hand debut to new signing

HULL KR take on Salford Red Devils in the first Challenge Cup Quarter-Final game on Saturday.

With these two sides already playing each other a fortnight ago at the Magic Weekend, it promises to be an interesting battle with Rovers also going down 38-4 to Catalans Dragons last time out.

Salford, meanwhile, are on an impressive run under Paul Rowley, beating Rovers in Newcastle before swatting aside Castleford Tigers with ease last weekend.

Team news and injuries

KR will be without Jordan Abdull and Sam Wood, who are both long-term absentees, with Lachlan Coote also set to miss indefinitely with concussion. Tanguy Zenon could make his debut after joining a two-week loan from Catalans.

Salford, on the other hand, have come through the recent weeks relatively unscathed, though there is still no Andy Ackers.

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5 Ryan Hall

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

14 Jez Litten

15 Rhys Kennedy

17 Matty Storton

18 Jimmy Keinhorst

20 Mikey Lewis

21 Rowan Milnes

22 Dean Hadley

23 Louis Senior

25 Luis Johnson

26 Sam Luckley

27 Yusuf Aydin

29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

33 Corey Hall

35 Tanguy Zenon

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

3 Kallum Watkins

4 Tim Lafai

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

10 King Vuniyayawa

11 Andrew Dixon

12 Sam Stone

13 Oliver Partington

14 Chris Atkin

15 Danny Addy

16 Tyler Dupree

19 Adam Sidlow

21 Amir Bourouh

22 Rhys Williams

24 Matt Costello

25 Ben Hellewell

28 Deon Cross

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1 with a kick-off time of 12 noon as the program comes on at 11.30am.