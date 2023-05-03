Hull FC’s Brad Fash commits to Super League club

HULL FC forward Brad Fash has penned a new deal.

Having been crowned the club’s Player of the Year in 2022 after his most impressive season to date, the forward has committed his long-term future to his hometown team, with a deal that keeps him at the MKM Stadium until at least the end of the 2026 Betfred Super League campaign.

Fash is the second player to commit their future to the club in the last week, alongside Ligi Sao who penned a new two-year deal on Thursday.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Fash said: “I’m really happy to have secured my future here at my hometown club for the next three years.

“We’re in a bit of a new phase at the club under Tony [Smith]. There’s a lot of change happening at the moment and I’m excited to be a part of his plans over the next couple of years.

“I think he’s great to work with. He likes men who work hard and I would like to think I put myself in that category.

“I’m focused on continuing to work hard for the team now. There’s plenty of opportunity to improve in this new phase that we find ourselves in. Like I say, that’s something exciting to be a part of.”

Head coach Tony Smith, added: “It’s great that we’ve been able to retain Brad because he has a great attitude to working hard and developing his game.

“He sets high standards for himself and his desire to improve as a player is the sort of thing you’re looking for when you’re a coach hoping to re-sign somebody.

“Brad will help offer a versatile option to our pack, with the ability to play in the front-row, at loose forward, or on an edge.

“And the fact that he is a local boy is a big help, too. You always want homegrown talents in your squad because you know they will always work hard to represent the club – that is exactly what Brad does. So we’re all really pleased to get this one over the line.”