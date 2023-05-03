Wakefield Trinity star Jai Whitbread subject to rival Super League and NRL interest

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are currently in a bit of a pickle in Super League.

Without a win all season, the West Yorkshire side head to the Warrington Wolves on Friday night hoping to pull off one of the shocks of the season.

In five of those ten losses, Trinity have been nilled with head coach Mark Applegarth desperate for new blood in a bid to turn around the club’s fortunes.

However, one of those key members of the current Wakefield squad, Jai Whitbread, is attracting interest from Super League and NRL clubs, League Express understands.

His agent, Chris Orr, spoke exclusively to League Express about the Australian forward’s future.

“He’s got a couple of clubs looking at him at the moment in the NRL and a couple of clubs over there have expressed an interest in him,” Orr told League Express.

“It all depends on what the circumstances eventuate at Wakefield.

“It will definitely hinge on Wakefield staying in Super League, if they don’t he will be out.

“At the same token, if they don’t start to improve, every player wants to play in a competitive team so we will see what happens.”

Since joining Wakefield ahead of the 2022 Super League season, Whitbread has become one of Trinity’s most consistent forwards, registering three tries in 31 appearances.

Whitbread initially came to UK shores back in 2021 when he signed for the then-named Leigh Centurions in a bid to help the Lancashire club survive in the top flight.

The 25-year-old made just four appearances for Leigh towards the back end of 2021 before moving onto pastures new at Belle Vue.