Hull FC’s Jack Ashworth and Catalans Dragons’ Franck Maria given huge bans

HULL FC’S Jack Ashworth and Catalans Dragons’ Franck Maria have both been given huge bans at tonight’s Operational Rules Tribunals.

Following tonight’s tribunal, Ashworth has been charged with a Grade E offence of ‘striking’ following Sunday’s fixture against Hull KR.

Ashworth, who pleaded guilty to the offence, has received a seven-match ban, and received 40 penalty points, ending his time with the Black and Whites under a cloud.

Maria, meanwhile, has received a five-match suspension with 30 penalty points.