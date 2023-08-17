Leeds Rhinos star out for season as Rohan Smith also gives update on Harry Newman and Zane Tetevano

LEEDS RHINOS have been given a major injury boost to their Super League ranks ahead of the Headingley outfit’s fixture against Warrington Wolves on Sunday.

The Rhinos – like Warrington – have had a fortnight off due to the Challenge Cup Final and that time off has allowed Harry Newman to get back to full fitness.

“Harry Newman will be back, David Fusitu’a will be back into the picture, he’s just following his return to play protocol,” Smith said.

“It’s a boost for everyone, he is an infectious character. He has got great energy and great spirit, he plays hard and is very competitive, the boys like playing with him.

“You want your best players playing and Harry is certainly one of them.”

However, the Rhinos have also been hit by the news that Justin Sangare will be out for the season.

“Justin will be out for the season with injury, he won’t recover in time to play a game.”

Meanwhile, Smith couldn’t give a potential return date for Zane Tetevano who is still out after

“He still has medical things to get through before he can contemplate full training. We will work through that and update when we can.”