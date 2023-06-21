Hull FC’s Josh Griffin allegedly called Super League referee Chris Kendall a “f*****g cheat” as tribunal minutes revealed

THE Operational Rules Tribunal minutes have been revealed that led to Hull FC’s Josh Griffin being slapped with a seven-match ban.

Following Hull’s Challenge Cup quarter-final loss to St Helens at the weekend, Griffin was slapped with a Grade F Unacceptable Language charge after being sent off at the half-time whistle.

Now, referee Chris Kendall’s own report has been revealed.

Chris Kendall’s referee report states: “Just before half time, I blew a penalty against Hull FC for a ball steal. Josh Griffin was unhappy with the decision and verbally challenged the call, I told him it was a ball steal and he muttered something as he turned and ran back towards his own team.

“I was unsure what exactly he had said so decided to leave it alone and not advance the mark. Shortly after this, the half time hooter went and I blew to call time on the first half. Josh Griffin came over and was continuing to argue and gesticulate about the ball steal decision.

“I told him it was a clear ball steal and after arguing for a short time, he said “f—— b—s—” as he walked away from myself. I raised my yellow card to Josh Griffin, he then said “your [sic] f—— s—”. He began to head towards the tunnel when he then turned back towards myself and said “f——- cheat”. I then upgraded the card from yellow to red.”

It was stressed by Kendall that he was clear that Griffin said those words, with the Hull man pleading guilty to using offensive language towards the referee, but argued against questioning his integrity.

Instead, Griffin explained that he approached Kendall after the hooter had sounded to speak to him about a penalty that had just been given for a ball steal, saying “Sir, how can you give that as a ball steal?”

The Black and Whites forward then admitted to saying “f—— s— call” and walked away towards the changing rooms.

Kendall called Griffin back to show a yellow card, saying “f— sake, can’t talk to the arrogant prick” as he walked away.

That prompted the referee to bring Griffin back and give him a red card to which the Hull man claimed he said “f— that” as he was frustrated with himself.

In the conclusion, Griffin “told the Tribunal he was embarrassed by the charge and it was something he had to live with. It was an intense game and could be the last chance for him to win the Challenge Cup. There was a lot of raw emotion and he also felt he had let his teammates down. He had faced criticism following the incident and was remorseful for how things had turned out. He felt that his emotions had clouded his judgement.”

However, Griffin was adjudged not to be a credible witness, with Kendall’s version of events being supported.

As a result, a seven-match ban was given out due to:

• Comments abusive of performance and questions integrity

• Comments not made in the heat of the moment as the penalty was given before the half-time hooter and the player had time to calm down

• A breach of the RESPECT Policy

• Brings the game into disrepute

• Potential to affect recruitment and retention of Referees in the sport