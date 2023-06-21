Warrington Wolves release statement after being named by government for “failing to meet national minimum wage”

WARRINGTON WOLVES have responded to a government story regarding the national minimum wage.

Warrington were listed as number 54 out of a list of 202 businesses that was shared by Department for Business and Trade and Kevin Hollinrake MP about failing to pay the minimum wage to lowest paid workers. “Warrington Football Club Limited (The), trading as Warrington Wolves, Warrington, WA2, failed to pay £7,720.61 to 34 workers,” a press release said.

The statement did confirm that the 202 businesses have since paid back what they owe to their staff.

However, the Wolves have since responded, releasing the club statement: “The Club’s minimum hourly pay has never fallen below the national minimum wage and no staff members have ever been underpaid.

“The 34 cases mentioned took place between 2013-2018. The cases relate to colleagues who were able to purchase merchandise or tickets and have the money deducted from their salary, which in turn took some cases to below national minimum wage. This incentive has since been stopped.

“Additionally, some colleagues were not paid within the strict time periods specified in the National Minimum Wage regulations. This was remedied as soon as the club became aware of the issue.”