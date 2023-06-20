Leigh Leopards star Kai O’Donnell given mammoth ban whilst Zak Hardaker verdict revealed

   20/06/2023

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Kai O’Donnell has been given a mammoth ban whilst his teammate Zak Hardaker has lost his appeal tonight.

At an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight, O’Donnell was handed a six-match ban after being found guilty of a Grade F Dangerous Throw.

O’Donnell challenged the grading but pleaded guilty, though the grading was found to be correct.

Hardaker, meanwhile, has been found guilty of a Grade C Dangerous Throw by a Tribunal after challenging the grading but pleaded guilty.