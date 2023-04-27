Hull FC’s Ligi Sao nails down his Super League future

HULL FC’S Ligi Sao has nailed down his future in Super League.

The Black and Whites have signed up one of the club’s exciting forwards until the end of the 2025 Betfred Super League campaign.

Last year, the Samoan international became only the third player in history to feature in a Rugby League World Cup Final whilst being a Hull FC player, featuring in five of six games for his home nation and scoring in the semi-final victory over England at the Emirates Stadium.

The aggressive prop, who is also able to deputise in the back-row, has made 70 appearances for the club since signing from NRL side New Zealand Warriors ahead of the 2020 season, becoming a crucial fixture in the Airlie Birds’ pack with his formidable runs and dangerous offload game.

The 30-year-old also emphasised his place as one of Super League’s top international forwards having featured for the Combined Nations All-Stars side against England last season alongside domestic team mates Chris Satae and Joe Lovodua.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Sao said: “I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to stay in Hull for another two years with my family, who love it here.

“The last couple of years have been tough for us, but that experience brings you together as a group. It will mean so much to us if we can turn our form around and we are looking forward to a bright future.

“For me, I have a big responsibility to help some of the younger boys coming through and clearly there is a strong emphasis on that at the club as we look to build for the future.

I want to ensure I am one to lead by my actions on the field.”

Hull FC Head Coach, Tony Smith, added: “As a 30-year-old, Ligi is one of the senior players in our squad, so we feel his experience will be of great value moving forward.

“He’s great for helping out some of the younger guys coming through in our squad, which is really important for their development.

“And I still feel as though we are yet to see Ligi Sao at his best for Hull FC. Sure, there have been glimpses of what he can contribute at that level, but we now need to challenge him to demonstrate that on a more consistent basis and I’m looking forward to continuing working with him.”